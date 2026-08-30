/Imran Khan’s imprisonment: PCB warns Pakistan players against public comments

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked its players taking part in the ongoing Test series against England to avoid making comments about the imprisonment of former Pakistan captain Imran Khan. The advice came after British media outlets attempted to get Pakistan players to speak about Imran’s situation.

The matter gained attention after Sky Sports aired an interview with Imran’s sons, Kassim and Suleman, during the lunch break on the second day of the second Test at Lord’s.

Pakistan head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed was asked whether the players had watched the interview conducted by Mike Atherton.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Sarfaraz said the players were having lunch and were not aware of the interview.

“No we don’t know anything about it, we were having lunch,” Sarfaraz said when asked about reports that the PCB had threatened not to send the team onto the field after lunch if Sky Sports broadcast the interview.

Also Read - Auqib Nabi joins Surrey for county stint ahead of New Zealand tour

The development comes as international voices have grown louder over Imran’s health, with several former cricketers calling for better medical care for the former Pakistan captain, who is being held at Adiala Jail.

Javed Miandad, Imran’s former teammate and captain, also made an emotional appeal for his release and described him as a very honest person.

A PCB source said the board was unhappy with the Sky Sports interview as it considered the discussion political. However, the board chose not to take the matter further because of a reception for the Pakistan team with Prince Charles on Sept 2 and the diplomatic ties between Pakistan and the UK.

Pakistan lost the opening Test by an innings and 103 runs. The third and final Test will begin in Birmingham on Sept 9.

The 73-year-old Imran has been in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases.