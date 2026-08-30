/Auqib Nabi joins Surrey for county stint ahead of New Zealand tour

Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi is set to join Surrey for their Division One County Championship matches from next week, with the stint expected to help him prepare for India’s two-Test tour of New Zealand in November. He was called up as a replacement for Jasprit Bumrah for India’s two Tests against Sri Lanka but did not get an opportunity to play, with India choosing Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj ahead of him.

Nabi completed all the required work visa formalities on Saturday and took the first available flight to England. He is expected to make his Surrey debut against Yorkshire at The Oval on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old is likely to return to India in time for India A’s four-day matches against Australia A, which begin on Sept 22.

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Meanwhile, the J&K selectors will need to coordinate with the national selectors before finalising their squad for the Irani Cup. The tournament will be held in Srinagar from Oct 1 to 5, with the Ranji Trophy champions taking on the Rest of India.

The second India A vs Australia A match will overlap with the Irani Cup, meaning the selectors will have to manage the squads carefully. Nabi could be involved in one of these teams.

With India’s two Tests against New Zealand scheduled during the early summer in New Zealand, the Team India management believes Nabi can benefit from playing in England, where the conditions are expected to be similar.

Nabi was one of the key players in Jammu and Kashmir’s historic maiden Ranji Trophy title win. He was also part of the India A squad that recently toured Sri Lanka, where he took six wickets in two first-class matches.

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During the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, Nabi claimed 60 wickets in 10 matches and 17 innings at an average of 12.56. He also took seven five-wicket hauls and finished as the tournament’s leading wicket-taker, playing a major role in J&K’s first domestic title.

Following his impressive domestic season, Nabi was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 8.4 crore at the 2026 IPL auction. However, he played only five matches and did not take a wicket, while conceding runs at an economy rate of 11.46.

Surrey has also had several Indian players in its squad in recent years. Sai Sudharsan had short spells with the club in 2023 and 2024, while Rajasthan batter Mahipal Lomror joined Surrey for six matches earlier this month. Indian spinner Rahul Chahar is also contracted to the club.