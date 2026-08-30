/Emiliano Martinez joins Chelsea from Aston Villa

Chelsea have announced the signing of Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Aston Villa on a three-year contract. The 33-year-old was part of Argentina’s World Cup-winning team in 2022 and now joins Chelsea as the club looks to strengthen its goalkeeping department ahead of the new season.

Martinez said moving to Chelsea was an easy decision for him and his family. He also expressed his excitement about starting a new chapter with the London club.

“I’m delighted to be at this football club,” Martinez said, as quoted by the Chelsea website. “Coming to Chelsea, for me and my family, was an easy decision to make and I’m just over the moon - I can’t wait to get started.”

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“I want to be successful here. I’m someone who wants to win at everything I do, and I want to bring that here to this football club because it’s a football club that wins titles, so I think it’s a good match. I’m all passion, and I play with my heart. I will give 100 per cent every game, every training session, to make the club, my teammates and the supporters proud,” he added.

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Martinez began his football journey in the youth system of Argentine club Independiente before joining Arsenal in Aug 2010 at the age of 17. He spent time on loan at several clubs to gain first-team experience.

He eventually became Arsenal’s first-choice goalkeeper towards the end of the 2019/20 season, starting the club’s final 11 games and helping them win the FA Cup. He also won the Community Shield at the start of the next season.

In Sept 2020, Martinez joined Aston Villa. During his six seasons at the club, he developed into one of the top goalkeepers in world football. He made 256 appearances for Villa and helped the club win the UEFA Europa League in May, as quoted by the Chelsea website.

Martinez made his Argentina debut in Jun 2021 and has since become the team’s first-choice goalkeeper. He has earned 67 international caps and helped Argentina win the Copa America twice, in 2021 and 2024, as well as the 2022 FIFA World Cup.