/ICC sacks Sri Lanka as host of 2027 Women’s Champions Trophy

Sri Lanka has been stripped of the hosting rights for the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027, adding to its ongoing problems amid a governance dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC). Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) was suspended by the ICC for several months in 2023-24 over alleged political interference following a prolonged dispute between the cricket board and the Sri Lankan government over allegations of corruption and poor administration.

As a result, Sri Lanka also lost the hosting rights for the 2024 Men’s Under-19 World Cup, which was later shifted to South Africa.

In April this year, the Sri Lankan government temporarily took control of the cricket board and announced a Transformation Committee “to address the current issues in cricket and implement structural reforms”.

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However, the ICC has been calling for fresh elections and the return of an elected cricket board. Members of the Transformation Committee have also been prevented from taking part in ICC Board meetings.

The six-team Women’s Champions Trophy is scheduled to take place from Feb 14 to 28 next year and will now be moved out of Sri Lanka. The ICC has not yet announced the new host, with the issue expected to be discussed at its next Board meeting.

Prakash Shaffter, secretary of the Transformation Committee, confirmed the development to the Sunday Times. “Yes, it has been moved out of Sri Lanka,” Shaffter said. “It will be played at another venue, but as of now, I am not sure where it will be played.”

Sri Lanka Cricket continues to function under the Transformation Committee, a setup that conflicts with the ICC’s requirement for cricket boards to operate independently without government interference.

Sri Lanka’s place in the six-team tournament could also come under question following the change of host. The original qualification system was expected to feature the top-ranked teams along with the host nation, with Sri Lanka currently sixth in the rankings.