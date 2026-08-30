/‘British local’ Mohammad Amir rules out return to Pakistan cricket: ‘Chapter is closed’

Mohammad Amir has squashed all hopes of playing any role in Pakistan cricket or making a potential return to the national side after revealing that his ‘Pakistan chapter is now closed’. After acquiring UK citizenship, speedster Amir calls himself a ‘British local’. Amir has had his share of success and failures as a former Pakistan fast bowler and announced his retirement in 2024. Two years later, he obtained citizenship and a British passport through his wife, Narjis Khan.



Speaking in an interview with cricket YouTuber Furqan Bhatti, Amir explained what he cannot do after obtaining the British passport. The left-arm speedster said that he can no longer be treated as a local Pakistani player in competitions such as the County Championship and The Hundred. Players registered as locals in English domestic cricket must declare that they will not represent any other country as a local player.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I am a British local now. When you play in competitions such as the County Championship and The Hundred as a local player, you have to sign a document stating that you cannot play for another country as a local. So, the Pakistan chapter I had before is now closed," Amir said in an interview with cricket YouTuber Furqan Bhatti.



His last appearance came during Trent Rockets’ match against the Manchester Super Giants in The Hundred final this edition, where he returned with 3/29.



Amir made his international debut against England in a T20I at the Oval in June 2009, later representing Pakistan across all formats. While he played 36 Tests and picked up 119 wickets, Amir was predominantly a white-ball bowler. Across 123 white-ball matches for the Men in Green, Amir picked up 152 wickets in total, representing Pakistan in two T20 World Cups in 2009 and 2010.

