/‘I urge other cricketers to speak up’: Moin Khan demands medical care for jailed Imran Khan

Former Pakistan keeper-batter Moin Khan is the latest cricketing giant from the country to raise concerns over his captain and ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s deteriorating health in Adiala Jail. Moin, a key member of Imran’s 1992 World Cup-winning squad, released a video on Saturday (Aug 29), appealing to the reigning government and the jail authorities to provide him with all the medical care required for the 73-year-old. He urged fellow Pakistani players to stand for their ‘greatest cricketer’.

Moin released his video shortly after fellow cricket great Javed Miandad made an emotional appeal in support of Imran.



Behind bars in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail since 2023 after being convicted in corruption cases, which he continues to deny, Imran Khan’s health began worsening in the past few months. Reports of potential medical issues, including losing a major part of his eyesight and allegations of inadequate medical care, began surfacing, urging his fans, former teammates and cricketers worldwide to come forward in his support.

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“Our captain Imran Khan, as you all know, is currently in Adiala jail, and his condition is quite bad at present. One more time, I will urge the authorities, the government of Pakistan and all those people who run the Adiala jail,” Moin said in his video. “My request is that our captain’s rights, as a former prime minister, as a citizen of Pakistan, his right to medical care should be honoured.

Whatever he needs, it should be seen to,” he added.



He then made a direct appeal to his fellow cricketers and the community all over to stand up for Imran.



“Besides, I also urge other cricketers to speak up and voice their support for him. Imran Khan’s contribution to Pakistan cricket [is immense] and all of us who played in his era learnt a lot from him. He has given Pakistan cricket a lot,” Moin continued.



Meanwhile, concerns towards Imran’s health prompted a group of former international captains to call for better medical care for him. 22 former cricket captains from different countries, including India, England, the West Indies and New Zealand, wrote to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, seeking adequate healthcare and constitutional safeguards for the former Pakistan captain.

