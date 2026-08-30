/Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq unlikely to bat in second innings at Lord’s due to injury

Imam-ul-Haq has reportedly been ruled out of the ongoing second Test against England after being diagnosed with a grade-1 tear in his left calf. Imam did not bat in the first innings as Pakistan were rolled over for just 110 in 38 overs.

Imam was taken for scans at stumps on day one, after which the severity of the injury surfaced. The doctors have advised him to rest for 10 days, meaning his absence during Pakistan’s run chase would leave them with just 10 batters and nine wickets to defend.



Imam stayed on the field till tea on the first day, before last game’s captain Salman Ali Agha came in as his substitute. Before the start of the second day’s play at Lord’s, Pakistan refrained from confirming Imam’s participation in the remainder of the match.

While the travelling team said his participation would depend on his treatment from a ‘strain to his left calf muscle’, pacer Mohammad Ali remained unaware of his teammate’s injury status when asked about it after stumps on day three.



"I wouldn't be able to tell you anything about it," Ali said in a chat with the reporters. "I am aware of his status, but the team's medical panel is better placed to answer you better."

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Meanwhile, Imam suffered this injury while batting in the series opener at Headingley, which Pakistan lost by an innings and 103 runs. Pakistan’s medical team attended to him during the first innings, as Imam had his left calf strapped over the course of his 42-run outing. He batted with the injury and added 91 runs for the third wicket with Abdullah Shafique before England folded Pakistan on 171.

Plenty of Cricket Awaits at Lord's

England is leading by 357 runs with three wickets remaining in their second innings, and Imam’s absence here would hurt Pakistan. While England is closer to their first Test series win since December 2024, Pakistan need a miracle to win this Test and chase an unlikely win in the series decider.

