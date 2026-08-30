/WION Exclusive: ‘We didn’t think we were young’, says 18-year-old Sakshi Rana on her World Cup breakthrough, HIL and India’s next generation

At just 18, Sakshi Rana walked into her first senior FIH Women's World Cup carrying little more than the belief that she belonged. She walked out of it with a memorable goal, a historic fifth-place finish and the conviction that India’s next generation is ready to take women’s hockey forward. The young forward has been steadily making her mark on the international stage. She made her senior India debut in February last year and later served as vice-captain of the junior team at the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Santiago in December, scoring three goals in the tournament.

Her progress continued at the senior level, where she has scored two goals in 12 appearances and played an important role in India’s qualification for the FIH Hockey World Cup Belgium & Netherlands 2026. But the World Cup in particular gave Rana a moment she will remember for a long time. Her goal against South Africa was one of the highlights of India’s campaign and was recognised as the FIH Goal of the Day. Recalling the moment, Rana admitted that there was little time to think.

“I think, when the rebound came, I thought that it was a goal at first so I didn't think much about it. I just thought that I will give it a try. So, I just tried it," she said in an exclusive interview with WION. The goal arrived almost instinctively, and so did her celebration. When that rebound came, my reaction was so quick. I didn't even realize it. I mean, it was very quick. It was a World Cup goal.”

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Her World Cup journey was also about learning to handle pressure. After India’s draw to Australia, the team had a meeting in which the coach urged the players not to overthink the situation. “The coach told us to don't take any kind of pressure. Play your natural game. If you think too much, you are under pressure.” That advice resonated with Rana, who was experiencing the intensity of a senior World Cup for the first time.

Watch Sakshi's goal against South Africa

The presence of experienced players also helped. Rana spoke warmly about the senior members of the Indian team, including Savita, Salima, Nikki and Navneet, saying their support gave the younger players confidence. “I mean, we get motivation from them, from the seniors. Among the senior players, Rana shared a particularly close equation with Neha, whom she knows from the same hockey ground and university. “We are from the same ground. We are from the same university. So, we know each other well.” For Rana, however, the World Cup was not just about her own breakthrough. It was also evidence of the depth emerging in Indian women’s hockey.

India’s campaign featured 11 World Cup debutants, many of whom had gained valuable exposure through the Women's Hockey India League. Rana herself has experienced the benefits of the league and believes it has become an important bridge between domestic hockey and the demands of international competition. “There is a lot of pressure in the World Cup and the game is played very fast." She believes the intensity of HIL prepares young players for exactly that environment. “HIL is very important for us. The experience, the physical toughness, etc we get that in HIL teaches us how to play in big tournaments and big matches.”

It is perhaps that experience that helped Rana and the other young players approach their first World Cup without being overawed by the occasion. “We didn't think that we are young. It's okay. It's was our first World Cup. So, we didn't think that we are young.”

Instead, the youngsters entered the tournament with ambition. “We wanted to play in the final. But, we couldn't play. But, everyone had the same target. And, we all have the same goal going forward.”

For Rana, that mindset could prove crucial to India’s future. She believes the group of young players who made their World Cup debuts can eventually take the team to the highest level. “Yes, absolutely. Everyone has the same target.” Her own most memorable moment from the tournament? There was no hesitation. “I think it will be the goal against South Africa.”

It was a goal that announced Rana on the biggest stage, but perhaps more importantly, it reflected the fearlessness she brought to her first World Cup. That confidence has been building for some time. Rana was also nominated for the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year 2025, recognition that she described as a source of motivation rather than pressure. “I was delighted when I found out. It felt like the hard work that I’ve been putting in is not going unnoticed."