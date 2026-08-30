/Smriti Mandhana overtakes Suzie Bates to become second-highest run-scorer in women’s cricket

Smriti Mandhana moved to second place on the list of women’s international cricket’s highest run-scorers after surpassing New Zealand star Suzie Bates during India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match against Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Aug 30). Mandhana scored 19 runs from 10 balls before she was run out on the final delivery of the third over. She has now scored 10,856 runs in women’s international cricket.

Mandhana needed just four runs to overtake Bates. She got off the mark by hitting Thailand spinner Phannita Maya for a boundary on the second ball of India’s innings.

Only former India captain Mithali Raj is ahead of Mandhana on the overall list.

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Mithali ended her international career with 10,868 runs, including 699 in Tests, 7,805 in ODIs and 2,364 in T20Is. While, Mandhana has scored 788 runs in Tests, 5,411 in ODIs and 4,657 in T20Is.

Mandhana, India’s highest run-scorer in women’s T20Is, is now only 113 runs away from breaking Mithali’s record and becoming the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket.

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Mandhana’s performance against Thailand

Mandhana started well against Thailand in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match. She hit four boundaries before her innings came to an end.

She was run out while trying to complete a second run from the final delivery of the third over. Before her dismissal, Mandhana and Shafali Verma had added 38 runs for the opening wicket in just three overs.

India reached 101/2 after 10 overs, with Shafali Verma unbeaten on 59 from 29 balls. The Rohtak-born batter had already hit eight fours and three sixes.

Shafali also shared a 53-run partnership with debutant Pratika Rawal for the second wicket.