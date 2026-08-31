/Updated WTC 2025-27 points table after England beat Pakistan by 194 runs

England defeated Pakistan by 194 runs on Sunday (Aug 30) to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match Test series. Pakistan, chasing 389 for victory, were bowled out for 194 in 50.5 overs. Saud Shakeel was Pakistan’s top scorer with 97 runs, but his fighting knock could not prevent the visitors from suffering another heavy defeat.

Ollie Robinson was the pick of the England bowlers, taking four wickets, while Josh Tongue claimed three. Jofra Archer also picked up two wickets for 73 runs in his 15 overs.

The victory, England’s second in a row in the series, has taken their WTC 2025-27 tally to 62 points and improved their points percentage (PCT) to 34.44. As a result, England have moved up one spot to sixth in the WTC 2025-27 points table.

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Pakistan continue to occupy the bottom position with a PCT of 16.67. They have collected only 16 points from eight matches in the current WTC cycle.

Australia remain at the top of the WTC 2025-27 standings with 96 points and a PCT of 80.00. South Africa, the reigning WTC champions, are in second place after winning three of their four matches in the current cycle.

South Africa will next host Australia in a three-match Test series in Oct 2026. They will then take on England in another three-match series, scheduled from Dec 2026 to Jan 2027.

India are currently fourth in the WTC standings, just ahead of England, with a PCT of 51.52. The 2021 and 2023 WTC runners-up have won five of their 11 matches in the ongoing cycle. India’s last Test series saw them beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in Aug 2026.

India’s next Test assignment will be against New Zealand in a two-match series later this year. The opening Test is scheduled to start on Nov 19 in Wellington.

New Zealand are third in the WTC 2025-27 points table with a PCT of 72.22. They have won four of their six matches so far in the current cycle.

World Test Championship 2025-27 points table after England vs Pakistan 2nd Test