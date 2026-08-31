/US Open 2026: Mariano Navone stuns Novak Djokovic in first round

Argentina’s Mariano Navone pulled off one of the biggest upsets in recent tennis history as he defeated 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic in the first round of the US Open on Sunday. Navone beat the Serbian great 7-6(5), 5-7, 4-6, 6-2, 6-1 in a four-hour and 36-minute battle at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The result ended Djokovic’s impressive record of getting past the first round at a Grand Slam, which had stood since the 2006 Australian Open, according to the ATP website.

Djokovic managed to win the third set and looked in control at times, but the 39-year-old struggled physically as the match went on. He appeared to have problems with his movement and was seen vomiting on court several times during the contest.

After dropping the fourth set, Djokovic had chances to fight back, but Navone stayed calm and took control of the deciding set. The Argentine produced a strong performance to secure the biggest victory of his career.

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Navone had entered the match with a poor record on hard courts, having won only 12 of his previous 41 tour-level matches on the surface, however, he kept his composure in the crucial moments. On match point, he chased down a drop volley and sent the ball into the open court to seal the victory. He then shared a warm moment with Djokovic at the net.

Djokovic, a 101-time ATP title winner, also took time to sign autographs for fans before leaving Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The loss ended Djokovic’s hopes of winning a record 25th Grand Slam title at this year’s US Open. His early exit comes after World No. 1 Jannik Sinner withdrew from the tournament because of injury, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz returned to action following a lengthy break.

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev began his US Open campaign with a comfortable 6-4, 6-2, 6-4 win over Hugo Gaston in two hours and 14 minutes.