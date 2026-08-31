/Deepti Sharma becomes all-time leading wicket-taker in Women’s T20Is

In her 150th T20I for India, star all-rounder Deepti Sharma produced a brilliant spell of three wickets without conceding a run in 1.1 overs to help Harmanpreet Kaur’s side beat Thailand by 94 runs in their Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (Aug 30).

Deepti made an immediate impact, dismissing Naomi Hamilton lbw with the first ball of the ninth over during Thailand’s chase of 160.

She struck again two balls later, removing Nannaphat Chaihan. Nandani Sharma took the catch as Chaihan was dismissed for a two-ball duck.

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Deepti returned to bowl the 17th over and completed her three-wicket haul by dismissing Thailand captain Nannapat Koncharoenkai with the first delivery.

Nannapat was caught by Richa Ghosh after scoring 41 runs off 48 balls while batting at No. 3. She was the only Thailand batter to reach double figures.

The three wickets took Deepti’s total to 171 wickets in 150 T20Is for India. She moved ahead of Thailand spinner Thipatcha Putthawong, who has 170 wickets from 109 T20Is.

Putthawong took one wicket for 37 runs in her four overs against India earlier on Sunday.

Deepti needed at least two wickets in the match to overtake her and she achieved the milestone.

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However, Putthawong will have a chance to return to the top when Thailand play Pakistan in their third Group A match. Deepti, on the other hand, can increase her lead when India face Hong Kong China on Sept 3 and Pakistan on Sept 5.

Most wickets in Women’s T20Is