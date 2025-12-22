/Yu Menglong case: Investigation, allegations and key details—The tragic death of Chinese actor

Chinese actor Yu Menglong's untimely death at the age of 37 on September 11 garnered the attention of netizens worldwide as suspicions of something more than natural death grew. With several conspiracy theories around, global fans took to social media platforms to protest to investigate his death in a proper manner and bring justice to him. Let's delve in to know what all twists and turns have taken place in this case.

When fans alleged Yu Menglong's death was not suicide

Yu Menglong's death became a topic of discussion just a day after his death, and he reportedly accused the authorities of a botched investigation. Several videos from CCTV footage and pictures were circulated on the internet in which a man was assumed to be Yu Menglong and was seen breaking free from the murder attempt. He was also seen walking across a parking lot in which he was seen being grabbed and hit multiple times. While in several other videos and pictures, it can be seen that he was thrown off from the building. One user wrote, "#YuMenglong... He didn't kill himself. It was a homicide! In China, the truth has been covered up! I hope international friends pay attention to it! This is a life! Whoever he is. We need the truth. Pray for the whole nation to speak up for him! Good things happen to good people".

Another user wrote, ““Please help Yu Menglong! He suffered illegal sexual abuse in China and tragically died. The gov’t is silencing the truth, leaving his family voiceless. This shocking case needs urgent international attention. #HumanRights @amnesty @hrw @UNHumanRights.”

Yu Menglong's death case: Connection to Beijing Art Museum, Police official backing someone responsible and more

According to a report by Vision Times, a self-proclaimed Red Descendant known online as Lin Beichuan has publicly accused a senior public security official of protecting those behind Yu Menglong's death. Reportedly, Lin published a post accusing a key figure in the case and stated that, "The person I reported is the only one who's ever been specifically and directly accused. He further stated, “I nearly reported him face-to-face... He's the real protagonist – the artery. Anyone who mentions him will be targeted. Everyone else is just a decoy or a scapegoat.”

Moreover, Lin also alerted his followers in case he doesn't turn up on social media. He said, “If I go silent for a long time or suddenly post something against my will, that's not me. It means I've been controlled. If something really happens to me, this account won't post again. I will never compromise, and I will never speak words against my conscience. No one can help me; you can only wait patiently for me to come back.”

As per a report by Vision Times, a claim shared by independent Chinese commentators on overseas media platforms has alleged that Yu's remains were not cremated as previously reported but preserved in a restricted cold-storage area at the Qihai Art Museum, located next to the Bulgari Hotel Beijing.

Reportedly, as per the whistleblower from inside the facility, Yu's body appeared to have been treated with formalin and could be undergoing biological plastination – a process of preserving human remains used in the anatomy and exhibition industries. The whistleblower further reportedly said, “At around three in the morning, Yan Shijie, director of the Red Brick Art Museum, came up with a team to move from the tunnel. He was covered only by a black cloth. I saw purple marks on his ankles.”

According to a report by Vision Times, Yu's body was taken to the museum's deepest basement level. Reports suggest that all were ordered to stay away from B4, and anyone who would have tried to approach would face serious consequences.

Celebrities on Yu Menglong's death

A report by Vision Times stated actress Sun Lin shared an eight-character acrostic poem on social media, but it was removed. She had once again posted and called out angrily by writing, “What exactly are you afraid of? She stated, "I am a poet; the photo isn’t mine. Please don’t comment.” The first character of each line in her poem, read vertically, forms the message: “Yu Menglong has been wronged; please file a case.” However, the post was deleted soon.

Reportedly, actor and singer Jackson Yee, as per the report of Vision Times, addressed the death case of Yu Menglong for the first time and referred to a controversial livestream held on September 16.

Latest development in Yu Menglong's case: a report of his name beginning to appear emerges

According to a report by Vision Times, independent media creator Edward Wenming recently observed that China's previous suppression of Yu Menglong's name might be softening a bit. Reportedly, in a video posted to his channel, he noticed that the actor's name has begun appearing in content published by official or semi-official accounts.

All about Yu Menglong

Apart from being an actor, he was also a singer, model, and film director. His entry into the showbiz industry began when he first competed in a 2007 reality show titled My Show. In 2010, he participated in another show, Super Boy, in which he later became a trainee for the boy group Happy Boy Group 8090.

He gained recognition worldwide after playing his role as the 9th prince in the historical show Go Princess Go. He has been part of several shows, including The Legend of White Snake, Eternal Love, All Out of Love, The Love Lasts Two Minds, Who's Not Rebellious Youth, The Fated General, and My Loving Home, among others.