/The silent magic of Studio Ghibli: Why Indian audiences keep coming back

Long before social media became popular, Studio Ghibli had crafted a universe where silence often spoke louder than words. The celebrated Japanese animation studio built a loyal fanbase with its evocative portrayal of rustling trees, steaming bowls of food, and rain-soaked train rides. Even today, those stories are liked by fans and they can be found on streaming platforms. Let's take a look at the entity built with imagination.

History of Studio Ghibli

The studio was a gift from legendary filmmakers Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata, along with producer Toshio Suzuki. It was founded in 1985 in Tokyo with the aim of reshaping animation. But have you ever thought why they chose the name "Ghibli"? It is said that the term is derived from an Italian word linked with a hot desert wind, which basically represents the idea of bringing a fresh current into the anime industry.

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In its four-decade journey, the studio has produced more than twenty feature films, and each combines painstaking hand-drawn animation with heartfelt storytelling.

Fans know that their stories do not rely merely on heroes and villains, but on complex relationships, moral ambiguity and emotions. Some of the iconic films that one must revisit are My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Howl's Moving Castle, Kiki's Delivery Service and Spirited Away.

The best part about these films is that they appeal to both children and adults.

Why does Studio Ghibli remain special in India?

The popularity of Ghibli in India is said to have grown organically. Earlier, anime enthusiasts used to circulate the films through DVDs, introducing them to the emotional stories.

But after the arrival of streaming platforms, it shifted mainstream pop culture, and Miyazaki's work gained a lot of new followers.

It is due to the focus on family, respect for nature, childhood innocence, and folklore that Ghibli became popular across cultures despite originating in Japan.

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Many also felt a sense of comfort with the films as it embraces quieter stories rather than dramas. A child waiting for a bus in the rain, friends sharing a meal, and more, one can enjoy just the existence of the characters.

It is these seemingly ordinary moments that make the studio's storytelling special.

And yes, how can one miss the landscapes that are treated as living participants, whether it's a forest, ocean, or mountain? It is said that Studio Ghibli uses traditional hand-drawn animation.

Every production begins with sketches, image boards and thousands of storyboard illustrations before evolving into finished films.

The reach of Studio Ghibli

Now one can also find Ghibli-inspired artwork, merchandise, and more on social media. There's also a Ghibli Park in Japan and a Ghibli Museum in Mitaka that allows visitors to understand the films better.