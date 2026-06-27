/Why Japan PM Sanae Takaichi's India visit is strategically significant | WION Decodes

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to visit India from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, marking her first official trip to New Delhi since assuming office. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that India and Japan share a Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in a long history of cultural ties, bilateral trade, and shared economic security initiatives. The upcoming visit will cover trade, technology, infrastructure and defence cooperation, against the backdrop of an increasingly assertive China and shifting geopolitical equations in the Indo-Pacific.

What we know about India-Japan relations

Over the past decade, India and Japan have transformed their relationship into what both governments describe as a "Special Strategic and Global Partnership." The relations have been defined via various agreements signed in different sectors like defence, advanced technology, supply chains, clean energy and regional security. The two countries also signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement in 2015. The India-Japan Act East Forum was launched in 2016 to boost connectivity projects in India's Northeast and the 15th Annual Summit in 2024 further expanded cooperation through a Joint Vision Roadmap focused on clean energy, emerging technologies and space collaboration. India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) align seamlessly with Japan’s Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP) framework. Alongside the US and Australia, both nations actively collaborate in the Quad. With Japan and China relations being a tensed one in the recent times, collaboration with India becomes an important one.

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What to expect from Japan PM's visit?

As Takaichi makes her first visit to India and prepares to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, economic security is expected to be one of the central themes of the discussions. With global supply chains being affected due to the war between Iran and the US, both countries will look to strengthen cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals and advanced manufacturing. Trade and investment are also likely to feature in the discussion as Japan remains one of India's largest development partners and investors, with both governments seeking faster implementation of infrastructure projects and greater Japanese participation in India's manufacturing sector. The collaboration in artificial intelligence, clean energy, and defence cooperation are also expected to be high on the agenda.

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