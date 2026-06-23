/Japan PM Sanae Takaichi to make first official visit to India in July

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi will make her first official visit to India next month during which she is scheduled to travel to capital New Delhi. PM Takaichi is expected to arrive in New Delhi on 1 July for a three-day trip that includes bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Officials cited the ongoing session of the Diet (Japan’s parliament) and the narrow window available for international travel for the short trip.

The itinerary will allow both sides to focus on key programming aimed at boosting economic, defence and technological ties. Discussions are likely to cover supply-chain resilience, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, automobiles and defence cooperation amid shared concerns over regional stability.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Takaichi, Japan’s first female prime minister and a close ally of the late Shinzo Abe, assumed office in late 2025. She has prioritised strengthening the “Special Strategic and Global Partnership” with India, building on initiatives such as the Japan-India Joint Vision for the Next Decade.