/Japan PM Sanae Takaichi appears visibly shaken in viral clip, sparks fresh health concerns - VIDEO

A video of Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi struggling to stand during a committee budget meeting is circulating the internet. In the video, the 65-year old Takaichi is seen walking up to the officials, while cameras capture them. As the Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi posed with the officials for cameras to capture her handing over papers to the officials, she looked visibly shaken and struggling to stand upright. The video has gone viral on internet. While some blame her extremely busy work culture, others say it was her heels and not her health.

Concerns about Takaichi's health

Takaichi's health has been a concern in Japan since she came to power. Her office maintains that she is currently in good health and actively managing her official duties. However, her videos sparking health scare have surfaced several times. In March 2026, a video went viral showing her visibly exhausted and struggling to stand after a budget committee meeting. The Prime Minister's office confirmed that she was suffering from a minor cold. Her Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara confirmed later that she made a full recovery and immediately resumed her official schedule. Takaichi sparked national conversations about overwork culture by revealing that she routinely gets only two to four hours of sleep per night. Fellow lawmakers have publicly urged her to step back and preserve her health, expressing worries over burnout from her rigorous "work, work, work" leadership style.