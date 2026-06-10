/Trump’s ‘Naruto’ video sparks backlash and 20,000 file online petition in Japan

An online petition in Japan protesting the use of manga and anime characters in social media posts by US President Donald Trump and the White House has gained nearly 20,000 signatures. The protest resurfaced following a recent video uploaded to Truth Social on Saturday (June 6), which depicted Trump as the ninja Naruto Uzumaki from the popular series Naruto. This post triggered a furious reaction from the show's fan base.

This incident follows a previous White House post from March, which combined footage of US military strikes on Iran with clips from well-known movies, shows, and the manga and anime series Yu-Gi-Oh!.

While the petition initially launched in March, organisers reopened it on Tuesday (June 9) as an "urgent" initiative following the release of the Naruto video. The goal of the petition is to convey the growing concerns of anime and manga fans directly to the respective rights holders.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the petition, these creative works have spent many years inspiring global audiences by promoting core values like courage, friendship, and perseverance. "For many years, these works have inspired audiences around the world by conveying values such as courage, friendship, and perseverance," the petition reads as quoted by news agency AFP.

"Because of this, many fans feel concerned when images from these works appear to be used in political or military contexts that may differ from the intentions of the original creators or rights holders," it says.