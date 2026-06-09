/Trump signals Iran peace deal in ‘final stages’ after latest West Asia flashpoints

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (Juen 9) that negotiations for a peace deal to end the West Asia war are in their final stages. This development follows a halt in attacks between Iran and Israel that had threatened to reignite the months-long conflict. On Sunday, Iran fired missiles at Israel following strikes against Lebanon's Hezbollah in Beirut's southern suburbs. Israel subsequently struck back, despite Trump's attempts to dissuade Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Hours after Tehran announced it had ceased its military action, Netanyahu stated that the “fire on that front is contained.” However, both nations warned they could resume hostilities, even as diplomatic efforts accelerated. Speaking to reporters upon returning from an NBA Finals game, Trump explained that Iran and Israel had been going back and forth but agreed through him to stop. He stated they are now in the final stages of what will be a very good deal, estimating that it would take two or three days to finalise.

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This recent flare-up occurred after weeks of negotiations aimed at securing a definitive end to the regional war, which was originally sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. Tehran has maintained that any cessation of the conflict must encompass a truce in Lebanon. Trump, who has reportedly become increasingly exasperated with Netanyahu, previously urged both sides to stop shooting and noted that "final negotiations on 'peace' are proceeding, subject to ignorance or stupidity getting in its way."

When asked whether a deal would be a matter of days or weeks, he said it would take "two or three days." The flare-up came after weeks of negotiations seeking to bring about a definitive end to the regional war sparked by US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, with Tehran insisting a halt to the conflict must include a truce in Lebanon.