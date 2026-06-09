/After 100 days of Iran-US war, Trump revives 'two weeks' timeline - What he said

As Iran and Israel halted hostilities after 24 hours of reignited war in West Asia, US President Donald Trump on Monday (June 8) said that he will be declaring “total victory” over Iran in the next two weeks. This is not the first time Trump has used the term “two weeks.” When the war began, Trump said it would last for two to four weeks, when the ceasefire was announced on April 7, he said it would last for two weeks and now he would be declaring victory in two weeks. The US president made the latest remarks at a tele-rally in support of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham ahead of Tuesday's primary vote.

“We’re negotiating now, and they want to make a very good deal. They’re willing to give us everything, they’re willing to give us no nuclear weapon,” Trump said. “I think we are winning that battle, but you’re really going to win it over the next two weeks when we declare total victory, it’ll be a total victory, it’ll happen very soon, and oil prices will come tumbling down,” Trump added. When asked why Iran hasn’t agreed to a deal if they are desperate to make one, as he has said repeatedly, the president said, “Because they’re strong. They’re proud. There are things they never thought they’d be doing that they’re going to have to do. They’ve got no choice. And it takes a little while.” Iran has also confirmed that the exchange of views to reach an agreement with the US continues.

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Latest hostilities and Trump-Netanyahu relationship

As Iran and Israel struck each other with missiles on June 6-7, Trump issued a warning to both and asked them to stop shooting, after which both sides stopped the attacks. Since Sunday, he has also issued at least two warnings to Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and told him that he would be isolated if he moves ahead with his Iran plans without paying heed to American negotiations. Trump had also asserted his authority and said on Sunday that it is he who “calls the shots.” Last Monday, Axios reported that trump's call with Netanyahu was expletive laden. He reportedly told the Israeli PM that he is “fucking crazy” and that everyone “hates Israel.” Now, the Axios report quotes the US president saying: “I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon.”