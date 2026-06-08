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Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines, buildings crumble into dust; tsunami alert issued - VIDEO

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Jun 08, 2026, 06:22 IST | Updated: Jun 08, 2026, 07:26 IST
Powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake rocks Philippines, buildings crumble into dust; tsunami alert issued - VIDEO

Powerful 7.8 quake rocks Philippines, buildings crumble, tsunami alert issued Photograph: (X)

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A powerful 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Mindanao in the southern Philippines on Monday, according to the USGS. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued a tsunami alert, warning that waves could affect coastal areas 

A 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coast of the Philippines on Monday (June 8), according to the United States Geological Survey, killing one and injuring several others. The Japan Meteorological Agency said that the earthquake was of magnitude 8.2. A tsunami alert has been issued in Philippines, and coastal areas stretching from Ibaraki Prefecture to Okinawa Prefecture in Japan. Videos on social media showed violent shaking and buildings crumbling to dust and debris. TheUnited States Geological Survey sai that the offshorequake hit at a depth of 35 kilometres (22 miles) off the island of Mindanao. The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that tsunami waves were possible "within the next three hours" along the coasts of the Philippines, Indonesia, Palau, Taiwan and Papua New Guinea.

How Philippines government responded?

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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr directed all government officials to act immediately following the earthquake. He instructed officials to pay heed the tsunami warning, and move to higher ground immediately. “Life is more important than anything left behind,” he said in a statement. He added the national government is moving, and no one in Mindanao will be left behind. He added that he is in constant communication with regional offices and local officials on the ground. “I have directed all relevant government agencies to act immediately. The Office of Civil Defense and the NDRRMC are now coordinating disaster response and monitoring across all affected areas. The DSWD has been directed to pre-position relief goods and ensure that evacuation centers are ready and operational. The DPWH is on standby to assess damage to roads, bridges, and critical infrastructure, and to clear routes needed for rescue and relief operations,” he said in a statement on X.

Master Sergeant Robert Dagon of the General Santos City police also issued a statement and said: “Many buildings were affected, but I cannot enumerate them now because we are busy with ongoing rescues.”

Terrifying videos are emerging from Philippines. In the videos, locals can be heard crying for help. In another video from a school, students are taken aback as violent shaking begins. They rush for safety as school building is seen crumbling. Chaos erupt as students rush for safety.

More updates to follow

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini works as a senior sub-editor and has over five years of experience. She writes about global conflicts ranging from India and its neighbourhood to West Asia to the...Read More

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