/Why Nepal joins Japan in banning Indian Mango imports & how it could impact exporters

After Japan, the neighbouring country, Nepal, has also reportedly banned mangoes and several other fruits coming from India. The development unfolded after the Balen Shah government in Nepal imposed a quick ban after border quarantine inspectors found large levels of chemical pesticides in imported shipments, according to a report by The Rising Nepal.



Similarly, Japan had suspended imports of Indian mangoes last month after its quarantine authorities found lapses in pest-control procedures at Indian treatment facilities during inspections earlier this year. The move highlights the first such steps in nearly two decades against India. Earlier, Japan had banned Indian mangoes over fruit fly issues and lifted those curbs only in 2006 after India strengthened its treatment protocols.



In March, a team of quarantine officers from Japan paid a visit to the Rehmanpur area of Uttar Pradesh and found a lack of fumigation and related disinfection measures at treatment facilities. The ban marks a big blow to Indian exporters, who have already been experiencing losses due to the West Asia conflicts.

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On the other hand, the restrictions introduced by the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development of Nepal have reportedly been in force since April-May. The decision is likely to impact exports during the peak summer mango season and affect popular Indian varieties, including Alphonso, Dasheri, Chausa, Kesar, Langra and Banganapalli.



Local traders told The Rising Nepal that the curbs were implemented without sufficient planning or a long-term roadmap, creating challenges for businesses. Bhuvaneshwar Purbe, general secretary of the Fruit and Vegetable Traders' Association in Janakpurdham, said domestic production may not be enough to satisfy the country's total demand for mangoes.



He appealed to the government, led by Prime Minister Balen Shah, to improve quarantine mechanisms and permit the entry of Indian fruits after proper quality inspections, rather than enforcing a blanket ban on imports.



Meanwhile, Nepali authorities have portrayed the restrictions as a measure to boost local fruit growers. Manish Kumar Pal, spokesperson for the Ministry of Land Management, Agriculture and Cooperatives of Madhes Province, told The Rising Nepal that the move has opened up greater market opportunities for domestically grown fruits, which he described as healthier alternatives.

What impact could ban have on India?

India produces nearly 24 million metric tonnes of mango each year, with only around 32,000 metric tonnes being exported, while the vast majority is consumed domestically. The country's leading export destination for the top 5 mango varieties are the United States, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia.