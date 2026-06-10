/More babies behind bars than ever before? Report reveals 10-fold surge in ICE detentions under Trump

In the past year, more babies have landed behind bars in America than ever before, according to a new report. Shockingly, the number of children aged three and under thrown in detention under US President Donald Trump's administration has skyrocketed. The numbers show that compared to the previous Joe Biden administration, ICE detentions of young children rose by 10 times.

The report, published by MS NOW and The Marshall Project, analysed records obtained through the Deportation Data Project and found a sharp increase in the number of children aged three and under being held by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Over two dozen children in detention every day

According to the analysis, on any given day, ICE held an average of 25 babies and toddlers in custody between January 2025 and March 2026. Researchers estimate that at least 500 children of this age have passed through ICE detention facilities since Trump began his second term.

The figures mark a significant increase from the final year of former President Joe Biden's administration. During the previous 12 months, fewer than three children aged three and under were held in ICE custody on an average day, the report said.

Children hold signs on the stoop of a house as protesters march from Powderhorn Park in Minneapolis against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent, calling on federal authorities to leave the city and demand accountability, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on January 10, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Human rights flouted?

The investigation, as cited by The Daily Beast, also found that at least 175 babies and toddlers were detained for longer than the 20-day limit established under court rulings tied to the 1997 settlement in Flores v. Reno.

Child health experts cited in the MS Now report warned that detention can have lasting consequences for very young children, particularly during critical stages of development. Marsha Griffin, a paediatrics professor and co-founder of the American Academy of Pediatrics' Council on Immigrant Child and Family Health, told the publication that infancy and toddlerhood are among the most vulnerable periods in a child's life. The period from infancy through toddlerhood is "probably the most harmful time of their lives to have them in detention," Griffin said.

DHS slaps back on criticism

The Department of Homeland Security pushed back against criticism of its policies. In a statement provided to The Daily Beast, a DHS spokesperson said ICE "is not targeting children or separating families".