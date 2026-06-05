Former US Attorney General Pam Bondi has said that Todd Blanche, President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Justice Department, was the official responsible for overseeing the release of Jeffrey Epstein-related files, according to newly released congressional testimony. The remarks were made during a closed-door interview with the House Oversight Committee last month, transcripts of which were made public on Thursday (Jun 4).

What did Bondi say?

During the questioning, Bondi repeatedly sought to distance herself from the Justice Department's handling of the highly sensitive Epstein records, a matter that has generated controversy throughout Trump's second term.

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"He was in charge of the process and the entire release of the Epstein files," Bondi told lawmakers when asked about the department's compliance with the Epstein Files Transparency Act. According to her testimony, the Justice Department has already released roughly three million documents, while another three million records remain under review or unreleased.

Her comments place Blanche at the centre of one of the Trump administration's most politically charged controversies just as he prepares for what is expected to be a difficult Senate confirmation process. Democrats have already pointed to Bondi's testimony as evidence that Blanche should personally explain his role in the handling of the Epstein records.

Is DoJ withholding Epstein files?

Bondi insisted the department was not withholding material, arguing that the remaining files largely consist of duplicates or documents protected by legal privilege.