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Whose cocaine was it? Hunter Biden sarcastic response to White House narcotics accusation goes viral: 'I'd never forget my drugs'

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Jun 04, 2026, 14:25 IST | Updated: Jun 04, 2026, 14:25 IST
Whose cocaine was it? Hunter Biden sarcastic response to White House narcotics accusation goes viral: 'I'd never forget my drugs'

Photo shows former US President Joe Biden and son Hunter Biden stepping out of a bookstore while shopping in Nantucket, Massachusetts on November 29, 2024. Photograph: (AFP)

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Hunter Biden marked 7 years of sobriety with a personal message, but the celebration quickly took an unexpected turn when a netizen revived the White House cocaine conspiracy theory. His response was short, sarcastic and instantly drew attention online. Scroll down to see what he said.

Hunter Biden, the son of former US president Joe Biden, has responded to one of the most persistent conspiracy theories surrounding him, with a dash of sarcasm. On X, Hunter joked that he would never have forgotten a bag of drugs at the White House after a social media user accused him of being behind the cocaine discovery that triggered a political storm in 2023.

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Seven years sober

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Hunter Biden was marking a personal milestone this week when he shared a video celebrating seven years of sobriety. For Hunter Biden, whose struggles with addiction have been extensively documented over the years, the anniversary represented a significant achievement. "Seven years, clean and sober," he said in the video. "I'm more proud of that than anything I've ever done in my life."

The post quickly attracted both messages of support and criticism. Among the replies was a user who referenced the small bag of cocaine discovered inside the White House. The incident eventually sparked widespread speculation and a Secret Service investigation. "Bulls***. That was your bag of coke in the White House," the user wrote.

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Hunter Biden's response was brief but drew attention online. "It most definitely was not. I would never have forgotten my drugs," he replied, poking fun at the accusation rather than engaging with it directly.

Cocaine found in the White House

In July 2023, a bag of cocaine was discovered in White House's West Wing. The discovery became a major talking point during Joe Biden's presidency, particularly among conservative commentators who frequently targeted Hunter Biden over his past substance abuse issues. Despite extensive investigations, authorities were unable to determine who left the substance inside the White House.

The latest exchange comes nearly two years after Hunter Biden's legal troubles dominated headlines. In 2024, he was convicted on federal firearms charges and later pleaded guilty in a separate tax case. Months later, then-President Joe Biden issued a pardon for his son, arguing that he had been unfairly singled out for prosecution.

The topic of addiction has also resurfaced within the Biden family in recent weeks. Former First Lady Jill Biden recently said she wished she had spoken more openly about Hunter's battle with substance abuse while living in the White House.

In her memoir, she reflected on the family's struggle to come to terms with his addiction, admitting there were periods when they were partly in denial about the severity of the problem.

About the Author

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a senior sub-editor at WION with over four years of experience covering the volatile intersections of geopolitics and global security. From reporting on global...Read More

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