/WION Decodes | What could be biggest takeaways from Japan PM Sanae Takaichi's first India visit?

What could be the biggest takeaways from Japan PM Sanae Takaichi's first visit to India for trade, defence, semiconductor manufacturing, clean energy and emerging technologies?

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is scheduled to visit India from July 1 to 3 for the 16th India-Japan Annual Summit, marking her first official trip to New Delhi since assuming office. She will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take forward cooperation in trade, defence, semiconductors, clean energy and emerging technologies. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said that the India-Japan relationship is ‘Special Strategic and Global Partnership rooted in a long history of cultural ties, bilateral trade, and shared economic security initiatives.’ So what to expect from the summit:

Japan's ¥10 trillion investment roadmap for India

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One of the biggest outcomes expected from Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's maiden visit is the operationalisation of Japan's ambitious ¥10 trillion investment roadmap for India. Takaichi is expected to be accompanied by senior executives from some of Japan's biggest corporations, including Toyota Tsusho, Itochu and Suzuki Motor. Their participation signals Tokyo's intent to deepen its economic footprint in India through manufacturing, infrastructure and industrial partnerships. Rather than announcing fresh investment commitments, the focus is likely to be on executing projects already agreed upon and accelerating Japanese private sector participation. Instead of viewing India solely as a consumer market, Japanese companies are increasingly positioning the country as a manufacturing and export hub for global supply chains.

Security cooperation amid China's rise

Security cooperation is the second most important outcome expected to dominate the summit. With the rise of China, both countries are facing an increasingly complex Indo-Pacific security environment. India and Japan are likely to deepen collaboration in defence manufacturing, maritime security and strategic technologies. The two sides are expected to explore greater co-development of defence equipment while strengthening interoperability between their armed forces. The summit is also expected to reinforce cooperation under the Quad framework, reflecting the growing convergence between New Delhi and Tokyo on maintaining a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific.

Semiconductors and critical technologies

Economic security has emerged as a defining pillar of the India-Japan partnership. The summit is expected to strengthen cooperation in semiconductor manufacturing, artificial intelligence and digital technologies as both countries seek to reduce dependence on concentrated global supply chains.

Alongside semiconductors, discussions are likely to focus on securing critical minerals required for advanced manufacturing, expanding collaboration in clean energy technologies and exploring opportunities in space and emerging technologies. These initiatives are aimed at building resilient supply chains while supporting India's ambition to become a global manufacturing hub.

Energy security amid global supply chain disruption