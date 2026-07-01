/Actor Danny Glover is suffering from Alzheimer, says, 'things are going to be different'

Legendary actor Danny Glover has been living with Alzheimer’s for years. In an exclusive interview with Today, he revealed his diagnosis and shared that he has been living with the disease for multiple years.
This is a developing story
Legendary actor Danny Glover has revealed that he has been suffering from Alzheimer diagnosis.
Legendary actor Danny Glover has been living with Alzheimer’s for years. In an exclusive interview with Today, he revealed his diagnosis and shared that he has been living with the disease for multiple years.
This is a developing story