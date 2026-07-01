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  • /Actor Danny Glover is suffering from Alzheimer, says, 'things are going to be different'

Actor Danny Glover is suffering from Alzheimer, says, 'things are going to be different'

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Jul 01, 2026, 17:37 IST | Updated: Jul 01, 2026, 17:37 IST
Actor Danny Glover is suffering from Alzheimer, says, 'things are going to be different'

Photo of Danny Glover Photograph: (AFP)

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Legendary actor Danny Glover has revealed that he has been suffering from Alzheimer diagnosis. 

Legendary actor Danny Glover has been living with Alzheimer’s for years. In an exclusive interview with Today, he revealed his diagnosis and shared that he has been living with the disease for multiple years.

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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