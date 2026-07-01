/Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding: National Guard sighting outside Madison Square Garden fuels speculation

The buzz around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding continues to grow as new details about the celebration emerge daily. Now, as per new development, National Guard personnel were spotted outside Madison Square Garden (MSG) in New York, leading to widespread speculation that security preparations for the couple's reported July 3 event are underway.

National Guard personnel at MSG

According to TMZ, "tons of National Guard members showed up to MSG on Tuesday night," and reportedly, there was a "massive meeting between NYPD and National Guard" outside the arena.

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However, TMZ claimed that a National Guard representative dismissed any association with the reported ceremony. "1,000 members operating in NYC on a daily basis, and was "NOT connected to Taylor's wedding."

Other details about the wedding

Despite the clarifications, fans continue to dig into every development regarding Swift and Kelce's private celebration. As per reports, guests were required to sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs), and electronic invitations were reportedly used to reduce the chances of information being leaked.

"Every invitation is individually watermarked with the guest's first and last name repeated throughout the invite, a security measure designed to identify anyone who leaks it online," a source told TMZ.

Additionally, the invitation cards reportedly say the wedding date is July 3, but do not mention the exact location of the venue. "It simply lists New York City as the location and July 3 as the date," TMZ reported.

However, Madison Square Garden has been widely linked to the celebrations in recent weeks.

According to reports, earlier large trucks were also spotted unloading lighting equipment and production cases at Madison Square Garden earlier this week.

It is claimed that the celebration could welcome between 1,100 and 1,200 guests, making it one of the biggest celebrity weddings of recent years.

About Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

The couple officially announced their engagement in August 2025 through a joint social media post. At the time, Swift wrote, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married."