/Ram Kapoor leaves Farah Khan frustrated on Lock Upp 2, says ‘kick me out’

Not only Akanksha Chamola, but Ram Kapoor is dominating headlines, first for his viral remarks about infidelity and now for his alleged misbehaviour with host Farah Khan in Lock Upp 2. In a recently released episode, Kapoor is seen brushing off Khan’s advice and refusing to change his attitude. He also made a shocking statement that quickly became a hot topic on social media.

Ram Kapoor misbehaves with Farah Khan

After Akanksha Chamola, the Indian actor Ram Kapoor is one of the most talked-about contestants on Netflix's reality show Lock Upp 2.

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The latest episode shows Farah Khan entering the lockup to conduct a chargesheet task. In the moment, Khan put Ram Kapoor in the spotlight and asked him about his gameplay in the show. The Tees Maar Khan director said, "I want to ask you, every show you do, you're playing the lead, but you have become a background actor after coming here."

Upon hearing Farah Khan's query, Kapoor initially tried to stop the host by raising his hand, but Farah did not stop and responded, "From what I can see, I don't want this Ram. It is not just funny."

'Then kick me out'

The argument between Kapoor and Khan escalated. As Farah continued speaking, she reminded the actor to improve his game, but Ram Kapoor mocked her advice by saying, "Yes, ma'am." The director responded, "What you are doing, this lecturing you are doing, you are not like that at all," after noticing Kapoor's bad attitude.

Also Read: Harshad Chopda backed by fans after he makes this revelation on Lock Upp 2

Ram, however, remained nonchalant and said, "Toh nikaal do (Then kick me out). I am not going to change. I am the way I am."

The host of the reality show replied to his rude response by saying, "Those people who don't change, they become dinosaurs." Ram responded, "I will become a dinosaur."

Khan coolly took a jab to end the conversation as the level of annoyance reached its peak. She said that she is advising him "not as a host, but as your friend and well-wisher." Ram, however, refused to take the advice and replied, "But darling, I am me. I am me. This is who I am. That's it," he said. Farah eventually remarked that the chargesheet should title Ram as a "stubborn a**" instead.

Ram Kapoor's infidelity remark

Actor Ram Kapoor sparked a major online debate after claiming that infidelity in marriage can happen by mistake and was seen defending this stance in front of every contestant on Lock Upp 2.

Soon after Kapoor's remark, his fellow contestant, Akanksha Chamola, took a stand and replied, “If you really love your partner, nothing is a dealbreaker. Marriage is hard and it's a journey. You have to work at your marriage every day. There are highs and lows, good periods and bad periods, strong phases and weak phases. In a bad phase, if by mistake something happens, and you can't live without your partner or your children, then time heals everything and nothing is a dealbreaker."