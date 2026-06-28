/Lock Upp season 2: Fans extend support to Harshad Chopda after he reveals his ex cheated on him with his best friend

Apart from his acclaimed performances in popular daily soap operas, TV star Harshad Chopda is currently making headlines for his appearance on the Netflix reality show Lock Upp Season 2. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, a clip from the show’s premiere is circulating online in which the actor has a secret from his life. On the opening night of Lock Upp 2, Harshad was introduced as a contestant on the show amid huge fanfare. He was asked why he keeps his personal life private from the public eye; his unexpected answer created massive buzz across social media platforms, leaving fans and viewers completely shocked.

Harshad Chopda reveals girlfriend cheated with best friend

During the premiere of Lock Upp Season 2, hosts Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh asked the TV star about his personal life and why he has chosen to keep it private for so long. Deshmukh also pointed out that, despite his long-standing recognition in the TV industry, fans know very little about him beyond his work.

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After the question, Harshad opened up about a devastating phase of his life. He answered, "My fans complained that no one knows anything about me, but I was not always like this. When I came into the industry, I was socially active. I lost my friend and my girlfriend at the same time in 2010. My girlfriend cheated on me with my best friend, and from then on, I have grown a little wary."

He further continued that the betrayal changed him. "Nobody knows about this. It has been 16 years. Emotionally, I am very needy. I happen to depend on people quickly, so even if I lose my best friend, it would be a big deal for me. But losing both of them at the same time was what pushed me into my shell. Staying reclusive, I feel protected. I am scared of coming out of that zone now," Chopda stated.

Fans showered love on Harshad Chopda

Ever since the video went viral, fans of Chopda and viewers of the show have not stopped showering their love to the TV star on social media. One fan commented, "Seeing this tough guy this vulnerable for the first time.. he had kept it with him for 16yrs.. and all these yrs I thought he was a strong, carefree guy who's acing his profession.. more power to you man."

Another fan praised Harshad and jotted, "Harshad, all hearts man, super power to you bro, u r a nice man." One more fan came in support of Chopda and left his comment in the comment section. He wrote, "My goodness..it requires a high level of courage to publicly reveal such a level of personal secret... #HarshadChopra."

One more fan commented, “Let's just support him and be kind to him, prove that harshad ka fandom hai without being active on social media bhi fans bnae jte hai with your work, just vote for him.” Another X user jotted, “Sending Love for Harshad.”

About Lock Upp Season 2

Hosted by Farah Khan and Ritesh Deshmukh, Lock Upp Season 2 premiered on June 27 on Netflix. Created by Ekta Kapoor, the show brings 15 celebrity contestants under one roof, where they survive six weeks using truth as the in-game currency.