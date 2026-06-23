/Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa first contestants unveiled: Here's what we know of Netflix's new reality show

The first contestants of Netflix reality show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa was finally revealed on Monday evening at an event in Mumbai. There is a considerable buzz around the Lock Upp Season 2 and fans have been speculating as to who will participate in the reality show.

After announcing Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh as the new hosts, producer Ekta Kapoor on Monday introduced the first three contestants of the show, raising the excitement a notch higher and sparking a wave of anticipation among fans.

First list of contestants revealed

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On Monday, hosts Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Monika Shergill, Vice President Content, Netflix India, attended the launch of the show Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa in Mumbai. The first three contestants were announced at the launch event.

Actor Ram Kapoor was introduced as the show's first contestant at the event. He expressed his excitement about participating in the reality show and shared the reasons that influenced his decision to join.

The actor has worked with Ekta Kapoor on several shows including the hit TV show Bade Acche Lagte Hain. “There were four universal signs for me to join the show. First, my very close and respected casting agent called me for this show. Secondly, Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh are the reason. Farah, Sajid, and I are childhood friends. Lastly, whenever I have worked with Ekta Kapoor, we have created magic.”

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The second contestant of the show is fan-favourite and popular TV actress Shivangi Joshi. The actor expressed her excitement about entering the show, saying her participation would come as a surprise to many since no one expects to see her on a reality show like this.

She was also asked how she would handle conflicts in the show. To this, Shivangi said, “Agar yeh main aaj hi aapko bata dungi toh aap show mein kya dekhenge? (If I tell you that right now, then what will you watch on the show?)”

The third contestant to be unveiled at the event was Desi Bling breakout star, Pamela Serena. She is a winner of Ms UAE World 2022 and Ms Universe Dubai 2021. She was last seen in Netflix’s Desi Bling and was known for her fiery remarks.

About Lock Upp Season 2

According to a press note shared by the makers, Lock Upp has an immersive production design, layered gameplay, emotional pressure points, and constant unpredictability. The series pushes contestants beyond performance into unfiltered reactions.

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This season will see 14 well-known personalities as ‘inmates’ inside a controlled, high-pressure jail. Cut off from the outside world, stripped of comforts, and subjected to increasingly challenging tasks, the inmates must navigate shifting alliances and difficult choices where every move can flip the narrative overnight. Over six weeks, inmates will face daily tasks, status hierarchies, charge sheets, punishments, and terminations designed to test resilience and pure survival instincts.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is co-produced by Balaji Telefilms Ltd and Colosceum, with Malaya Pradhan serving as the Executive Producer. The first season was streamed on ALTBalaji and MX Player and was hosted by Kangana Ranaut.