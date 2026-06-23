/Maa Inti Bangaaram director confirms Samantha Ruth Prabhu is expecting her first child with Raj Nidimoru

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently enjoying the success of her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, as the film continues to run successfully at the box office. But there's another reason why the actress has been making headlines. Recent reports suggest that Samantha is expecting her first child with husband Raj Nidimoru.

The speculation began after she attended a success celebration for Maa Inti Bangaaram. Several images and videos from the event went viral, showcasing what many believed was a baby bump.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram director confirms

Amid the ongoing buzz, Maa Inti Bangaaram director Nandini Reddy has sparked fresh attention after she addressed the topic during an interview with Cinema Express. Speaking about Samantha, she said, "Her pregnancy comes at a beautiful time, as our film, Maa Inti Bangaaram, has become a success."

Many believe her remarks are a confirmation of the ongoing rumours. The filmmaker further stated that Samantha's decision to attend the film's success event was a "conscious choice."

As per an earlier report by HT City, a source said, "Yes, it's true. The couple is truly delighted for this new beginning, and they will make an announcement in some time."

However, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are yet to make an official announcement regarding the pregnancy.

About Samantha and Raj's relationship

The rumours of their relationship sparked in 2024, and later, they were seen together at the World Pickleball League. However, their closeness grew while working together in The Family Man Season 2. It was released in 2021, and Samantha played the role of Raji, which was appreciated by fans as well as the industry. Prabhu and Raj have also collaborated in Prime Video’s action-thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, which the filmmaker directed alongside Krishna DK.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru had an intimate, private wedding ceremony on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. She was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the couple announced their divorce in 2021.