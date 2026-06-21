/Before pregnancy rumours Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed her motherhood plans: 'The date has been fixed!'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has once again been making headlines after reports emerged that she is expecting her first child with filmmaker-husband Raj Nidimoru. Several visuals from the success party of her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, went viral on social media.

Samantha-Raj expecting their first child

While the couple has not issued any statement regarding the rumours, fans can't stop discussing the "good news." Amid the ongoing buzz, an old interview of the actress has resurfaced online, where she candidly shared her thoughts on starting a family.

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As per a report by HT City, a source said, "Yes, it's true. The couple is truly delighted for this new beginning, and they will make an announcement in some time."

Samantha on motherhood

A few years earlier, when she was married to Naga Chaitanya in 2017, she addressed questions about family planning during an interaction and revealed that the couple had already discussed when they hoped to welcome a child.

"The date has been fixed! Like, as if that’s going to happen according to the date we have fixed! But Chay (Naga Chaitanya) seems to be certain that it will happen on the assigned date! But we have definitely fixed the timeline as to when we want to have a baby," she told Film Companion.

The 39-year-old actress also spoke about how motherhood would reshape her priorities. "When I have a child, that child is going to be my universe. I had the greatest respect for working mothers. My childhood was not very rosy. For all adults, who haven’t had a very rosy childhood, the first thing they will tell you is that they want to give their child everything that they did not have. That’s something that has stuck with me. So I think the first few years after I have a child, I would not be anywhere. That child will be everything for me," she said.

Samantha-Raj Nidimoru's relationship timeline

The rumours of their relationship sparked in 2024, and later, they were seen together at the World Pickleball League. However, their closeness grew while working together in The Family Man Season 2. It was released in 2021, and Samantha played the role of Raji, which was appreciated by fans as well as the industry. Prabhu and Raj have also collaborated in Prime Video’s action-thriller Citadel: Honey Bunny, which the filmmaker directed alongside Krishna DK.

Samantha and Raj Nidimoru had an intimate, private wedding ceremony on December 1, 2025, at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. She was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya; the couple announced their divorce in 2021.