/‘He will surprise you’: Samantha meets former co-star turned TN CM Vijay ahead of her film release

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is busy promoting her upcoming Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaram. The actress was in Chennai to promote her film when she made a pit stop to meet Tamil Nadu’s new Chief Minister Vijay. Taking to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Samantha posted a long note praising her former co-star and now CM of Tamil Nadu, Vijay.

Samantha meets Vijay

Samantha posted two photos with Vijay. In the first one, she was seen posing beside him as the two smiled for the camera. In another photograph, the two were seen chatting

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Samantha shared a long note along with the photos and said, “When I landed in Chennai today, I felt this immense sense of happiness. I was going to meet our CM. I’ve always felt that Vijay sir was never meant to be just a hero on screen. His energy, his presence, and the way people respond to him always felt like he was meant for something bigger."

She added, “What inspires me most is the courage it takes to step into a completely new arena. To leave behind what you have already mastered and take on a challenge where the stakes are so much higher. Not because it is easy, but because you believe you can make a difference.”

Samantha also predicted that Vijay will continue to surprise people even now, and said, “I think all of us, at some point in our lives, are called to do more. To look beyond ourselves and ask how we can contribute. Very few people actually answer that call. I have a feeling Vijay sir will surprise even the people who already believe in him. Not because of the position he holds, but because of the intent with which he approaches it. Wishing him strength, wisdom and the courage to stay the course. And for every young person watching, may this be a reminder that life can be so much bigger than the dream you started with.”

Vijay in the league of MTR and NT Rama Rao

As Vijay was sworn in as the CM of Tamil Nadu in May, he joined the league of iconic actors like NT Rama Rao, MG Ramachandran, and J Jayalalithaa who were all big stars on celluloid and then became Chief Ministers of a state.

Actor Vijay, who announced his entry into politics in February 2024 and launched the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party, actively toured Tamil Nadu ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is currently awaiting CBFC clearance.

On the other hand, Samantha is gearing up for the release of Maa Inti Bangaram on June 19, marking her first theatrical outing since her 2023 films Shaakuntalam and Kushi.