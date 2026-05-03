/Former couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya spotted at same wedding with their partners | Watch

Former couple Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were recently seen at the same wedding in Hyderabad, sparking a buzz on social media. The two attended producer Sunil Narang’s daughter Simran Narang’s reception along with their respective partners, Raj Nidimoru and Sobhita Dhulipala. Since then, the high-profile wedding gathering has grabbed a lot of attention on social media.

Several visuals from the venue quickly went viral, and this is said to be a rare occurrence after their separation in 2021 and their subsequent marriages. However, as per reports, the two did not cross paths or interact during the evening.

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Videos went viral

Multiple videos from the event that surfaced online showed Samantha arriving with Raj Nidimoru. Dressed in a beautiful magenta saree, she walked into the venue holding his arm. In another clip, she was seen ensuring that Raj did not bump into security while making their way inside.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya was seen with Sobhita Dhulipala, who opted for a blue saree. The actor was spotted in a dark blue blazer, and the couple was also seen posing for photographs before heading in to greet the hosts.



The reception was reportedly held on May 2 and saw the presence of several prominent names from the Telugu film industry, including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna.

Reacting to the videos, one user wrote, "I wonder if they all met," while another commented, "No nazar. They all seem happy now." "Both jodies are looking good," said another user.

Samantha and Chaitanya's work front

Samantha and Chaitanya tied the knot in 2017 after years of dating, but announced their separation in 2021. Chaitanya later married Sobhita Dhulipala in 2024, while Samantha tied the knot with Raj Nidimoru on December 1, 2025.