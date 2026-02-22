/Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals how she handles trolls: 'If you bring negativity...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is currently gearing up for her upcoming project Maa Inti Bangaram, and the actress recently opened up about how she deals with online negativity. Sharing her stance during an Instagram Q&A, Prabhu revealed trolls can't take control of her.

Prabhu on dealing with trolls

On Sunday, while addressing a fan question on social media, Prabhu revealed that neither praise nor criticism can affect her. "Praise doesn’t move me. Trolls don’t either. But if you bring negativity into my home, I will block you,” she shared. "The same way I keep my space clean, I keep this page clean. Being blocked doesn’t mean you affected me. It just means you’re not welcome here."

Boundaries are necessary

Prabhu's response was lauded by fans as she noted the importance of protecting mental space. She also spoke about FOMO (fear of missing out), especially with the dominance of short-form content. "This is something I am scared of. I was telling Raj [Nidimoru] that when I was a child, I could set a timetable to study and just follow it, no distractions. I don't know if I have the same muscle anymore. The FOMO that reels create is wild," she said. "So I lock my Instagram, practice long-format books, one-hour podcasts and deliberately choose boredom. We all could use some rules."

Besides her films, Prabhu recently took the spotlight with her wedding to filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in 2025. Earlier this year, she also attended the Republic Day reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi. The event also saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several global dignitaries. "Growing up, there were no cheerleaders… no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day. No roadmap… Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! Forever grateful," she wrote while sharing a glimpse of the day.

Prabhu's upcoming projects