/Protagonist vs antagonist! 12 most-awaited on-screen face-offs of the year; Abhishek Banerjee vs Madhavan to Ranveer Singh vs Arjun Rampal

2026 will have some of the most antic on-screen battles across Hindi cinema releases and OTT dramas. From mythological tales to crime sagas and legal thrillers, audiences are gearing up for intense hero-versus-villain battles. Here are the most-awaited protagonist vs antagonist clashes of 2026.
Abhishek Banerjee makes his Tamil debut opposite Madhavan in the crime drama series Legacy. The clash brings a compelling generational contrast, Banerjee’s unpredictability versus Madhavan’s layered intensity. The cat-and-mouse dynamic has already created a buzz among fans.
Adivi Sesh goes head-to-head with filmmaker-actor Kashyap in the Hindi-Telugu film Dacoit. Also starring Mrunal Thakur, the love-crime road drama combines romance with revenge. Sesh’s action-heavy persona against Kashyap’s raw menace could make for one of the year’s most volatile cinematic duels.
Ranbir Kapoor steps into the role of Lord Rama opposite Kannada superstar Yash as Ravana in Ramayan Part 1. A mythological epic of grand scale, this clash is both cinematic and cultural. The calmness of Rama versus the fierce Ravana is sure to be a talking point across India.
After defeating Rahman Dacait in the first installment, Ranveer Singh now faces a new adversary in Arjun Rampal in Dhurandhar 2. Rampal’s brooding character versus Singh’s explosive screen presence guarantees fireworks and emotional stakes.
Riteish Deshmukh plays Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj opposite Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan in the historical drama Raja Shivaji, which is also directed by Deshmukh. The rivalry holds immense historical and emotional weight, bringing a moment from Indian history to the screen.
Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiyya opposite Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur The Movie. For the first time, the cult web series expands into a theatrical format, promising blood-soaked power struggles and a brutal battle for the throne of Mirzapur.
Keerthy Suresh will clash with Radhika Apte in the 80s-set gangster drama Akka. Backed by YRF, the series is a rare female-led crime rivalry, combining ambition and power, in a genre traditionally dominated by men.
Shahid Kapoor is back to battle Kay Kay Menon in Farzi 2. After dismantling the fake currency empire in Season 1, the stakes rise higher. Menon’s razor-sharp intelligence against Kapoor’s street-smart genius sets up another gripping psychological showdown.
Sunny Deol reunites with Akshaye Khanna after 28 years post Border, in the legal drama Ikka. Marking a big OTT debut for both stars, the courtroom clash promises powerhouse performances layered with nostalgia and contemporary tension.
Shah Rukh Khan locks horns with Abhishek Bachchan in the action drama King. When the two personalities clash on screen, sparks are inevitable. SRK’s commanding aura versus Bachchan’s layered role sets up a stylish, high-stakes showdown.
Alia Bhatt steps into a fierce action against Bobby Deol in Alpha. With both actors known for putting all effort into their roles, this rivalry is expected to combine emotional depth with adrenaline-fueled spectacle for the audience.
Ajay Devgn returns in Drishyam 3, with Jaideep Ahlawat as his new adversary. After fooling the system twice, Devgn’s master strategist meets a relentless challenger. Ahlawat’s intense, cerebral style promises a gripping psychological war of minds.