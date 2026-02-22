/Aamir Khan-Rajkumar Hirani weren't 'fully happy' with PK; actor reveals why

PK, starring Aamir Khan and Anushka Sharma, was a box-office success. Released in 2014, it still holds a special place in fans' hearts. But do you know, Khan and director Rajkumar Hirani were not happy with the film’s final version?

Change in script

During an interview with Variety India, Aamir Khan revealed that the original script was somewhat different, and additionally, the second half of the film underwent major changes shortly before release.

Khan shared that the makers had to rethink the script after they found some similarities with another film. "In case of PK, which was a huge success, both Raju and I were not really fully happy with the film," the actor said. "Because originally, he had written a different script. And the second half was slightly different from what we had made. But there was another film that came out just before us called OMG - Oh My God and the themes were kind of similar."

Aamir Khan also revealed that Hirani wanted the latter portion to be rewritten. "The plot was totally different, because here (in PK) there is an alien, and it's all totally different, but some of the themes were similar. Raju (Rajkumar Hirani) was very adamant that we must change our second half and we did, and the film was also a success," he revealed. "But before the release, Raju and I discussed how we were not totally happy with the film, but how this was the best we could have done. Luckily, the film worked, and it was a big success."

About PK

PK was a successful film, but it also sparked a conversation among fans due to its satirical take on religion and blind faith. The cast also featured Anushka Sharma, late Sushant Singh Rajput, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Sanjay Dutt, along with Khan.

According to reports, PK became the highest-grossing Indian film at the time of its release. The film held the record until it was surpassed by Baahubali 2: The Conclusion and later Dangal.

