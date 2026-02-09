/Aamir Khan’s recent visit to Arijit Singh’s hometown was due to THIS reason

Days after Arijit Singh announced his decision to retire from playback singing, actor Aamir Khan was seen visiting Singh’s hometown, Jiaganj, West Bengal. The actor spent four days at Arijit Singh’s home and was even seen flying kites one evening on the terrace of Arijit’s residence. Fans got curious and hoped that Aamir would be able to convince Arijit to change his decision.

Turns out Aamir was at Arijit Singh’s residence for work. On Monday, Aamir Khan Productions officially announced that Arijit Singh will be lending his voice to its upcoming film Ek Din, setting the stage for a much-anticipated musical collaboration.

The Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan starrer film Ek Din had released the teaser a few days back and got all the love for its romantic theme and the unusual pairing of the lead actors.

According to the production house, Aamir Khan personally worked on the song with Arijit Singh, with the session taking place at the singer’s hometown. Whether Aamir was able to convince Arijit to sing after the singer’s retirement announcement or if the song was pre-decided, is not known yet.

Sharing the news on social media, Aamir wrote, “Thank you Arijit for bringing so much heart to the music of Ek Din.”

About Arijit Singh’s retirement

On January 27, Arijit Singh left the entire country in shock as he announced he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer.

In a message shared with his fans on X (formerly Twitter), Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post on Instagram.

The singer added in another post that he would continue to make music. Arijit is also a composer, music producer and an instrumentalist but he has attained fame thanks to his playback singing.

About Ek Din

Ek Din will see Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan coming together for the first time. In this magical love story, Junaid will be seen playing an awkward guy, while on the other hand, Sai Pallavi will be portrayed as a naturally confident girl. The teaser has already showcased the magic of their pairing, which feels refreshing and adorable, making them an on-screen duo to look out for.

Ek Din marks Aamir Khan’s reunion with director-producer Mansoor Khan after a long gap. The iconic duo has previously delivered memorable films such as Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Akele Hum Akele Tum, and Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. With Ek Din, they come together once again for a romantic love story, making it a film truly worth watching. This reunion further heightens the anticipation of witnessing more glimpses of the film.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Ek Din stars Sai Pallavi and Junaid Khan. The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theaters on 1st May 2026.