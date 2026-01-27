/'Calling it off': Arijit Singh shocks fans with retirement announcement from playback singing

This will break the hearts of millions of fans. Popular Bollywood singer Arijit Singh has announced his decision to retire from playback singing. On Tuesday, Arijit announced his decision in his private X account days after his latest song Maatrubhumi from Salman Khan starrer Battle of Galwan was released online.

Arijit Singh announces retirement from playback music

Taking to his private X account as well as his verified Instagram account, the singer announced that he would not take up any more assignments as a playback vocalist.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as a listener. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” the post read.

The musician did not reveal the reason behind his decision. However, in another tweet, Singh stated that fans would still be able to listen to some new songs and that he had some pending assignments to finish. Arijit clarified that he would not stop making music.

In his unverified account on X, he wrote, “God has been really kind to me. I am fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support. I still have to finish some pending commitments , will finish them. So you might get some releases this year. Just to be clear that I won't stop making music."

Fans react

Heartbroken fans took to X to express shock and sadness over the news. A fan wrote, “arijit singh has quit playback singing, the downfall of bollywood music has begun.”

Another wrote, “arijit singh my goat music will be ded without you,” while another added, “Arijit Singh, the singer that you are and will be! Bollywood songs will miss your voice.”

“KK is no longer with us, & now ArijitSingh has also retired. Those who used to call him overrated now you’ll understand the true value of real music. You all used to listen to overrated rap kind of songs. Arijit Dada was the only singer who kept Bollywood music alive.”

Arijit Singh’s songs

No Bollywood film album is complete without Arijit Singh’s songs. The singer has dominated charts for over 10 years and is the undisputed king of Bollywood songs. He first gained success with Aashiqui 2 songs and eventually became the voice of India’s romantic ballads.

The success of Aashiqui 2 led to multiple chartbusters such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Title Track, Apna Bana Le, Hawayein, Sajni, Ve Maahi, Gehra Hua, and the latest Ghar Kab Aaoge from Border 2. Not just Bollywood, Singh has also been a prominent playback singer in other Indian languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam songs. He is also a music composer and has collaborated with international artists like Ed Sheeran.

In January 2026, Arijit became the most followed artist globally on music streaming app Spotify, with over 169 million followers.

