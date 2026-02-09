/Arijit Singh performs for the first time since retirement announcement along with Anoushka Shankar | Watch

Fans who attended sitar maestro Anoushka Shankar’s concert in Kolkata on Sunday were in for a surprise as Arijit Singh performed a few numbers as part of the surprise act. This was Arijit’s first performance on stage after announcing his decision to retire from playback music. Anoushka Shankar shared a snippet of Arijit’s performance post the show on Instagram.

Arijit Singh performs in 1st show after quitting playback singing

The clip shows Anoushka welcoming Arijit on stage as the crowd erupts in joy and cheers loudly. “So much more to say later, but for now, my heart!!!! Hearing the one and only@arijitsinghbringing my father’s rarely heard Bengali song to life and then sharing our new music with Kolkata, was truly one for the books,” wrote Anoushka as she shared the video.

Another clip shows Arijit walking in and admitting he is nervous. "I am very nervous. Thank you for having me," he said. The singer was dressed in a traditional white kurta and pyjama set for the concert.

Arijit joined Anoushka and Bickram Ghosh on stage to sing Maya Bhora Raati. The track is a Bengali song sung by Lakshmi Shankar and composed by the late sitar maestro Pandit Ravi Shankar, Anoushka’s father. Arijit also talked about visiting Anoushka at her home and composing a song together.

Arijit then went on to sing a duet with Anoushka on Traces of You, originally sung by the sitar player and her half-sister Norah Jones.

Fans react

Needless to say, Arijit’s appearance at the concert left fans at the venue as well as the social media excited. A fan said, "I feel so emotional--happy and heartbroken at the same time." A person wrote, "Oh Arijit! Missed your voice. Getting goosebumps." A comment read, "Wow!! What a beautiful surprise." "It feels like listening to him live after ages," an X user tweeted.

Arijit's announces retirement from playback singing

On January 27, Arijit Singh left the entire country in shock as he announced he would no longer take up new assignments as a playback singer.

In a message shared with his fans on X (formerly Twitter), Arijit expressed gratitude for the love he has received over the years.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote in his post on Instagram.

The singer added in another post that he would continue to make music. Arijit is also a composer, music producer and an instrumentalist but he has attained fame thanks to his playback singing.

He made his Hindi film debut in 2011 with the song Phir Mohabbat in Murder 2 and later received wider recognition with the release of Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2 in 2013.