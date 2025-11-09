/Arijit Singh reveals the real reason behind his retirement: ‘I need to do…’

Arijit Singh’s decision to retire from playback singing on Tuesday night left most fans in shock. The man, whose songs have defined an entire generation of music lovers, announced on his social media account that he would not be taking on any new assignments of playback singing after completing his pending work.

Arijit, in his private X account, revealed that he would continue to make music. He also revealed the reason behind his retirement.

Arijit announces his retirement

In a series of posts, he announced his retirement from playback singing but assured that he would continue to make music.

In his first post, Arijit wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”

He followed it up soon after, adding, “GOD has been really kind to me. I am a fan of good music and in future will be learning more and do more on my own as a small little artist. Thanks again for all your support.”

Arijit stated that he still had to finish a few pending works and that fans can expect a few new releases in 2026.

Reason behind retirement

When fans asked the reason behind his decision, the singer opened up and said, “There is not one reason behind this, there are several reasons plus I have been trying to do this since a long time. Finally I have gathered the right courage,” he explained. One of those reasons, he admitted, is restlessness. “One of the reasons were simple, I get bored pretty quick, that’s why I keep changing arrangements of the same songs and perform them on stage. So here is the thing, I got bored. I need to do some other music to live.”

Singh also said he wanted more space for new voices to emerge. “Another reason is I am excited to hear some singer come up and give me real motivation.”

‘Going to get back to classical music’