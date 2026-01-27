/Arijit Singh announces retirement: 13 essential tracks of the singer that you need to replay today

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday evening, breaking the hearts of millions of people. For over a decade, Arijit’s voice has been synonymous to love as well as heartbreaks. No Bollywood film album was complete without Arijit’s songs. The man, who is also a composer, on Thursday took to his social media to announce his decision.

"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as a listener. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” wrote Arijit on his Instagram page.

In his private account on X, he later clarified that he would continue to make music and that he was only stepping back from playback music.

From foot tapping numbers, to war songs, to love ballads, to songs of pain and heartbreak, Arijit Singh has been a voice for all emotions for years. Here’s a look back at his top 10 songs.

Tum Hi Ho

Film: Aashiqui 2

Composer: Mithoon

Channa Mereya

Film: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Composer: Pritam

Agar Tum Saath Ho

Film: Tamaasha

Composer: AR Rahman

Dilliwali Girlfriend

Film: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Composer: Pritam

Kesariya

Film: Brahmastra

Composer: Pritam

Tera Yaar Hoon Main

Film: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

Composer: Pritam

Binte Dil

Film: Padmaavat

Composer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Ghungroo

Film: War

Composer: Vishal and Shekhar

Phir Le Aaya Dil

Film: Barfi

Composer: Pritam

Tum Kya Mile

Film: Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Composer: Pritam

Sajni Re

Film: Laapataa Ladies

Composer: Ram Sampath

Apna Bana Le Piya

Film: Bhediya

Composer: Sachin-Jigar

Chaleya

Film: Jawan