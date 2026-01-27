/Arijit Singh announces retirement: 13 essential tracks of the singer that you need to replay today

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing on Tuesday evening, breaking the hearts of millions of people. For over a decade, Arijit’s voice has been synonymous to love as well as heartbreaks. No Bollywood film album was complete without Arijit’s songs. The man, who is also a composer, on Thursday took to his social media to announce his decision.
"Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you for giving me so much of love all these years as a listener. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey,” wrote Arijit on his Instagram page.
In his private account on X, he later clarified that he would continue to make music and that he was only stepping back from playback music.
From foot tapping numbers, to war songs, to love ballads, to songs of pain and heartbreak, Arijit Singh has been a voice for all emotions for years. Here’s a look back at his top 10 songs.
Tum Hi Ho
Film: Aashiqui 2
Composer: Mithoon
Channa Mereya
Film: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil
Composer: Pritam
Agar Tum Saath Ho
Film: Tamaasha
Composer: AR Rahman
Dilliwali Girlfriend
Film: Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani
Composer: Pritam
Kesariya
Film: Brahmastra
Composer: Pritam
Tera Yaar Hoon Main
Film: Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety
Composer: Pritam
Binte Dil
Film: Padmaavat
Composer: Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Ghungroo
Film: War
Composer: Vishal and Shekhar
Phir Le Aaya Dil
Film: Barfi
Composer: Pritam
Tum Kya Mile
Film: Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani
Composer: Pritam
Sajni Re
Film: Laapataa Ladies
Composer: Ram Sampath
Apna Bana Le Piya
Film: Bhediya
Composer: Sachin-Jigar
Chaleya
Film: Jawan
Composer: Anirudh Ravichander