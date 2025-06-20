Lagaan, Delhi Belly, Dhobi Ghaat: 8 films produced by Aamir Khan that you need to watch

Ashutosh Gowariker had reportedly run pillar to post to make Lagaan before Aamir Khan agreed to play the lead role and decided to produce it. The rest, as they say, is history. The film was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars 2002 and won numerous accolades and awards in India. A story set in pre-Independent India, the film had a group of farmers beating a team of Englishmen in a Cricket match to get their taxes waived off. The film remains iconic to this date.