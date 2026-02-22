/Rima Das' Not a Hero wins Crystal Bear Special Mention at Berlin International Film Festival

The 76th edition of the prestigious Berlin Film Festival has come to an end, and on the last day, the winners were announced. As a treat for many, acclaimed filmmaker Rima Das won the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 2026 Berlin International Film Festival for her film Not a Hero.

The movie received the special honour in the Generation Kplus Competition section, a category dedicated to films about children and young audiences that celebrates works deeply connecting with young viewers. This is not the first time Rima has garnered international acclaim for her work. Previously, her film Bulbul Can Sing received a Special Mention in the Generation 14plus section in 2019 at Berlinale. This marks her third film at the Berlin Film Festival.

The members of the jury included Walter Moritz Arndt, Gustav Arnz, Thabani Dabulamanzi, Rosa Sophie Krasznahorkai, Vera Marsh, Emir Efe Ozeren, and Alma Sofia Villanueva Bullemer.

After the movie was honoured with the special award, Das called it “deeply meaningful.”

"Not a Hero was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become. I'm grateful to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the audiences who received the film with such openness and care," she said in a statement.

Das, along with the cast Sukanya Boruah and Bhuman Bhargav Das, attended the screening.

Sharing the picture of the team with the honour, Sukanya Boruah wrote, ''It’s truly special to win the Special Mention at Berlinale Generation Kplus. A film about children, their dreams, and the strength to make their own choices. Huge thanks to the Generation jury, the Generation team, and the lovely audience who embraced Not a Hero with so much care. Thanks so much for this beautiful honour. ‘’

What is Not a Hero about?

Das, a two-time National Award winner, tells a coming-of-age story that revolves around a boy named Mivan (Bhuman), who discovers the beauty of village life after leaving the glitzy world of the city. Debutant Shukanya plays the pivotal role of Pahi in the movie.

''Exiled from city comforts to his ancestral village, a boy meets his bitter aunt, befriends a horse, and joins wild local kids on untamed adventures, discovering the beauty of life and a courage he never knew he had,'' the description of the movie reads.