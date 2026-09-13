/Why Xi skipped PM Modi's gala dinner hosted for BRICS leaders?

Chinese President Xi Jingping, who is on a visit to India for the BRICS Summit skipped Prime Minister Narendra Modi's gala dinner after attending the summit and holding bilateral talks. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, was also absent as he left for home after attending the summit.

According to PTI, Xi was absent from Bharat Mandapam, where Russian President Vladimir Putin and other Brics leaders were to attend the dinner hosted by PM Modi. The reason for Xi's absence was not known but a source told the news agency that the Chinese President had gone back to his hotel to take rest.

Xi had arrived in Delhi on Saturday afternoon to attended the BRICS Summit. After his arrival he held bilateral meeting with PM Modi. Notably, this is President Xi's first trip to India in seven years.

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His last trip to India was in October 2019, when he attended the informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram (Mahabalipuram) near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

What was the bilateral talks about

During the bilateral talks both the leaders welcomed the steady progress in India-China bilateral relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025.

Prime Minister Modi highlighted that both sides must be guided by three mutuals- mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest.

They also underscored the need to further promote cultural exchanges, business linkages and greater mobility between the two countries.

Xi called for a “win-win” approach focused on development, urging both sides to expand cooperation in areas including people-to-people exchanges and direct flights. He also called for the two countries to address economic and trade concerns in a balanced manner.