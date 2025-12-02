/Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru wedding: What makes actress's diamond ring so special?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru's wedding has gained massive attention online. From the actress's dating life to her gorgeous wedding saree, everything was a hot topic of conversation on social media. But it was the massive diamond ring that caught the eyes of the netizens. The couple got married on December 1 at Isha Yoga Centre.

About Samantha Ruth Prabhu's diamond ring

The actress's wedding ring is loved by many due to its uniqueness. It's large but not loud. As per celebrity jewellery expert Priyanshu Goel, who analysed the ring on his Instagram story, "The centre is a lozenge portrait-cut diamond of around 2 ct, and around it sit eight custom portrait-cut diamonds shaped like petals. It looks effortless on her hand, but the engineering behind it is extremely complex. Only a few workshops in the world cut and assemble portrait diamonds at this level."

Reportedly, portrait-cut diamonds have a regal lineage. They have roots in ancient India, and it is said that these smooth and crystal-clear slabs became popular under Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, who used them to protect miniature paintings.

Does the ring have a Greek connection?

As per reports, Samantha’s ring is linked to Athens-based jeweller Theodoros Savopoulos, who is known only to elite collectors, and fashion commentary handle Diet Sabya hinted that he is the designer. However, reports from A2Z state that Savopoulos creates limited one-of-a-kind pieces for a highly selective clientele only.

While talking to India Today, Hafsa Qureshi-MISSHK Fine Jewellery said that the stones were custom-cut to fit the final design, which means diamond cutters had to shape each stone after reviewing the ring’s blueprint.

What's the cost of the ring?

As per Priyanshu Goel, the ring's value is approximately ₹1.5 crore. While some media reports claim its price is around ₹50 lakh. Samantha complemented her wedding look with layered temple-style gold jewellery that matched perfectly with her red Banaras silk saree.