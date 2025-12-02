/Sunjay Kapur ₹30,000-crore estate row: Rani Kapur backs Karisma Kapoor's children; accuses Priya Kapur of concealing assets

There has been a major update in Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000-crore estate dispute as his mother, Rani Kapur, has taken the side of his ex-wife Karisma Kapoor and their children, Samaira and Kiaan, in challenging the legitimacy of Sunjay’s will. The ongoing case was heard before Justice Jyoti Singh of the Delhi High Court on Monday.

What's the case

Sunjay Kapoor passed away at 53 in the UK on 12 June 2025. He suffered from cardiac arrest while playing polo, but several reports suggest that the industrialist had an anaphylactic shock after accidentally swallowing a bee. After a few weeks, his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur, his third wife, submitted a will that named her as the sole beneficiary, excluding Sunjay Kapur's children and mother completely, leading to a high-profile legal battle.

What Sunjay Kapur's mother said

Reportedly, Rani Kapur, in her petition, stated that she had zero knowledge of her son’s will, and couldn't believe it made “not even a whisper” about her, even though his son had regularly acknowledged that he owed everything to his mother.

Rani Kapur's counsel, Vaibhav Gaggar, argued that it made no sense that the industrialist, who inherited the family empire through his mother, would completely ignore her. "He would have at least mentioned that he didn’t want to leave anything to his mother. To not even refer to her is inconceivable."

The petition also stated that Sona Group began with Rani’s late husband, and Sunjay Kapur had publicly credited both parents for his successful career.

What are the allegations?

Reportedly, Rani Kapur has accused Priya Sachdev of concealing a huge portion of his son's wealth from the court. The submissions state that even though Sunjay Kapur earned ₹60 crore annually, bank accounts showed less than ₹2 crore. His crypto assets summed up to ₹1.69 crore, and it allegedly missed records of his 50+ artworks, watches, rental income, insurance policies, and more.

As per reports, Gaggar claimed money may have been transferred abroad and has requested an interim order to preserve the status quo until the full list of assets is disclosed to the court.

Questions about Sunjay Kapur's and Priya Sachdev's marriage

As per reports, the petition cites that Sunjay and Priya had marital issues since May 2023, and it is unlikely that the industrialist would leave his entire personal estate solely to her. It further adds that Sunjay had removed Priya from the board of the Sona Comstar holding firm on 31 March 2023, and he told his investors "something needed to be reversed." Yet after his demise, Priya reportedly became Managing Director within days.

Karisma Kapoor's children are already in court

Sunjay’s children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan, are already contesting the will, and have alleged forgery. They are seeking an injunction preventing their stepmother from keeping them away from their father’s estate.

Amid the legal battle, Sona Group issued a statement saying that Priya has not been a shareholder since 2019, and a 2019 declaration listed Sunjay as the sole beneficial owner.

The next hearing in the High Court is set to happen on December 3.