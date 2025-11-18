/Karisma Kapoor’s children file fresh application in court alleging late Sunjay Kapur’s will is ‘forged and fabricated’

Karisma Kapoor’s children, who are embroiled in a bitter and public legal battle with Priya Sachdev over their late father Sunjay Kapur’s 30,000 crore estate, have now filed a fresh application in the Delhi High Court, alleging that his will is fabricated. The siblings have alleged that the signature on the will is also forged.

The contested will of the late industrialist reportedly bequeaths nearly his entire wealth to his widow, Priya Sachdev Kapur. It also reportedly excludes his children from his previous marriage to actress Karisma Kapoor, his mother and his sisters.

Forged and fabricated will

In the new application filed, Sunjay’s kids- Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Kapur claim that the will is forged and fabricated, and that the signatures on it do not belong to their late father.

The siblings also accuse Priya of falsifying the documents, in collusion with the attested witnesses

The children have now sought inspection of the original will, which was placed before the court in a sealed cover in September after the court ordered Priya to do so.

The High Court has now sought a response

The High Court has now sought responses from Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the executor of the will and has directed to file their replies within three weeks. The matter will be heard next on December 16.

Priya Kapur’s team calls allegations ‘baseless’

Meanwhile, counsel for Priya Kapur argued that the fresh application was filed only after they described the plaintiffs’ allegations as “bogus and baseless”.

In an earlier hearing, Priya Kapur’s counsel had submitted that “A will cannot be called fake because of spelling errors, and they have not even disputed Sunjay Kapur’s signature.” They said that the plaintiffs questioned the authenticity of the signature only after this argument was raised.

The court is also hearing arguments on an interim injunction sought by Karisma Kapoor’s children to restrain Priya Kapur from dealing with or alienating assets belonging to Sunjay Kapur. The hearing on this plea will resume on November 20.

Sunjay Kapur, businessman and former chairman of auto components maker Sona Comstar, died at the age of 53 in June earlier this year after suffering a sudden heart attack while playing polo in England. Post his death, his family members have been embroiled in a bitter and public legal battle over the inheritance of his wealth.