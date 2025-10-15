/Karisma Kapoor’s lawyer calls Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Sachdev ‘acute gambler’, claims her greed is greater

The legal battle over late businessman Sunjay Kapur’s wealth is becoming bitter by the day. Kapur’s children from ex-wife Karisma Kapoor, Samaira Kiaan, have levelled fresh allegations against their stepmother and Sunjay Kapur’s widow, Priya Sachdev. The children’s lawyer claimed in court that Priya is an ‘acute gambler’ and accused her of attempting to take over their inheritance.

‘The lady is an acute gambler’

On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court heard new claims in the ongoing inheritance dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate. Justice Jyoti Singh was hearing the siblings’ lawsuit seeking a share of their late father’s wealth. Karisma’s kids have filed a lawsuit against Sunjay Kapur’s wife Priya, her son Azarius, as well as the deceased's mother Rani Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, purported executor of the will.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, while representing Samaira and Kiaan, launched a new attack on Priya and claimed that she is ‘an acute gambler’.

“The lady is an acute gambler, good luck to her," Jethmalani said, adding, “Good luck to her but not at the cost of two children being robbed of their inheritance.”

Jethmalani also addressed Priya’s lawyers' claims of calling the lawsuit a product of ‘greedy intentions.’ He said, “Everything they receive comes from their grandmother and father. You call them greedy? Your greed, Madam, is far greater – and it’s written into every line of this will.”

The senior lawyer also pointed out that the will had no mention of Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur. “Her exclusion defies logic and decency. It shows this document was not written by a son, but by someone who wanted his mother erased from the estate,” he told the court.

Accordingto Jethmalani, Priya controls 60% of the estate directly, 12% through her son, and 75% of the Kapur family trust.

“This isn’t inheritance. It’s a takeover – under the guise of widowhood,” he said.

More about the Sunjay Kapur estate inheritance case

Sunjay Kapur, the chairman of Sona Comstar, a leading auto parts manufacturer, died in June in London while playing a polo match. He reportedly suffered a heart attack. Sunjay was married to Priya Sachdev at the time of his death. Before Priya, Sunjay was was married to Bollywood actress Karisma from 2003-2016. They have two kids together: Samaira and Kiaan.

Sunjay and Priya have a son together.

Post his death, his family has been at loggerheads with his widow Priya Sachdev over the inheritance of his wealth.

Karisma’s kids, Samaira and Kiaan, with their mother acting as their legal guardian, have raised questions about the authenticity of his will. They are claiming that their late father had 'repeatedly assured' them of their share, which was eventually absent in his final will. They have accused their stepmother, Sunjay's third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur, of forging the will.

The suit was filed after Priya, at a July 30 family meeting, presented a will allegedly executed on March 21. Meanwhile, Priya has alleged that the kids have already been given their share.